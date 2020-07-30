Guest speakers

Pleasant View Baptist Church, 487 Cochran St., Alcoa

Aug. 9: Evangelist Don Savell from Union, Mississippi will be in the 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. services.

Music

New Providence Primitive Baptist Church, 2633 Six Mile Road, Maryville

Aug. 2: The Kincaid Family will sing at 9:30 a.m.

Other

Christ First Community Church, 1102 Big Springs Road, Maryville

Sundays: This new church holds services at 10:30 a.m. each week at Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor is Jason Sweeton. For more information, call 865-254-8079.

Mount Nebo Church in Jesus Name, 4508 Nebo Mountain Road, Walland

Aug. 1: Yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Plate lunches including hot dogs, chips and coleslaw will be available.

Aug. 9: Service and baptism at Metcalf Bottoms, 11 a.m. Food will be provided.

Word of Life Lutheran Church, 7310 Highway 411 South, Greenback

Aug. 2: Refreshments and worship, 9:30 a.m.

