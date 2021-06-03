Hillview Baptist Church, 2759 Mentor Road, Louisville: A benefit singing will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 12. The Fishermen Trio and The Whitehead Family will be the featured singers. Admission is free but donations will be accepted to benefit Janie Whitehead. She will be going to Vanderbilt for a bone marrow transplant. Donations can also be mailed to Hillview Baptist Church, c/o Edward Gibbs, 2124 Mentor Road, Louisville, TN 37777.
Oakland Baptist Church, 3501 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: Decoration will be observed on June 6 with the musical group Heirline singing during the 11 a.m. service. Vacation Bible School will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. June 7-11. Commencement will be held June 12.
Elkmont, Great Smoky Mountains National Park: Homecoming will be observed beginning at 10:30 a.m. with preaching and singing on June 13.
Harmony Chapel Baptist Church, 718 Gethsemane Road, Maryville: Kenny Pack will be singing as part of Homecoming celebration on Sunday, June 6. No evening service.
Pleasant View Baptist Church, Cochran St., Alcoa: Homecoming will be celebrated on June 13 with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Danny Jenkins will bring the message. Gene and Teresa Waters will be singing.
Birchfield Missionary Baptist Church, 4331 Caldewood Highway, Maryville:VBS will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. each day June 6-10. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. each day. Commencement will be held June 11. Dress code is church appropriate.
Friendship Baptist Church, 3310 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: Vacation Bible School will be held June 6-11. Classes for infants through adults from 6-8:45 p.m. each day.
Unity Baptist Church, 803 Howard Jones Road, Maryville: Destination Dig is the theme for VBS to be held from 6-7:45 p.m. June 7-11. Ages 4 through sixth grade.
Green Meadow United Methodist Church, 1633 Louisville Road, Alcoa: Long-time pastor Frank “Buzz” Trexler and his wife, Donna, will be honored with an open house from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, at the church. Well-wishers are invited to stop by to offer appreciation for all they have done for the community and Green Meadow and also words of encouragement for their retirement. Weather permitting, the open house will be held on the back patio of the church. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and masks will be required inside the church building. For more information, call 865-705-3416.
Nazarene Camp Meeting, Foothills Retreat Center, 2826 New Topside Road, Louisville: The Camp Meeting will take place June 6-11 at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Evangelists will include Billie Huddleston and Susie Shellenberger with music by Brian Arner.
