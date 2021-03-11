Easter services
New Hope Baptist Church: 605 Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville: Easter service begins at 10:30 a.m. April 4 with a communion service set for 6 p.m.
Music
Bible Baptist Church, 305 N. Sixth St., Maryville: Jordan and Adoration will be singing during the 10:30 a.m. service on March 21.
Cold Springs Community Club, 616 Cold Springs Road, Walland: The monthly gospel singing will be held March 13. Hamburgers, hot dogs and desserts will be available after 5 p.m. Host group Crossroads will be singing at 6:30 p.m. followed by featured group The Umphrey Family from Sweetwater.
Other
First Baptist Church of Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: Hope Lifters Grief Support Group, a faith-based group for men and women grieving the recent or distant loss of a loved one, meets first and third Thursdays of each month at 9:30 a.m. in Room SM200. Masks should be worn. For more information, contact Kelly or Linda at 865-982-5531.
Maryville Church of Christ: 611 Sherwood Drive, Maryville: Grief Share is offered from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays. Attendees can join at any time. For more information, call 865-983-0370.
St. John Baptist Church, 178 Bessie Harvey Ave., Alcoa: The Ben and Frances Ross Food Pantry is open from noon to 1 p.m. the first Monday of each month. ID is required.
Revivals
Four Mile Baptist Church, 6933 Four Mile Road, Maryville: Evangelist Don Whitt will lead the revival at 6:30 p.m. each day March 14-17. Box dinners will be provided on Monday before the service.
