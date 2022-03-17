Music
Lower Chilhowee Baptist Church, 6039 Tallassee Road, Tallassee: Saved By Grace will be guest singers on Saturday, March 19. The service starts at 7 p.m.
Butterfly Gap Baptist Church, 4202 Butterfly Gap Loop Road, Maryville: Jordan Amburn and Adoration will sing at the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday, March20. The Rev. Donald Burns is interim pastor.
Revivals
Birchfield Baptist Church, 4331 Calderwood Highway, Maryville: Revival with special singing every night starting at 7 p.m., March 23-27. Pastor is the Rev. Greg Waston. The Rev. Jake Evans on March 23, the Rev. Ronnie Best on March 24 and the Rev. Roger Liford on March 25-27.
Other
East Maryville Baptist Church, 1150 Brown School Road, Maryville: The church is holding its Spring Kids/Teen Consignment Sale on Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. There will be clothing for infants through teen, shoes, furniture, bedding, baby items, maternity clothing, toys, book.
