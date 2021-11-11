Food Events
Shelter Church, 3964 Montvale Road, Maryville: The annual Nancy Burns Thanksgiving food giveaway will be held beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20. The giveaway is by appointment only while supplies last. RSVP by emailing church at shelterblount@gmail.com or calling 865-307-7890.
Music
Central Baptist Church, 962 Springbrook Road, Alcoa: A Church Hymnal “Red Book” Sing-a-Long with the Foothills Quartet will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 at the church. For more information, call Jim Chapman at 865-254-8079.
Cold Springs Community Club, 616 Cold Springs Road, Walland: Will hold its monthly gospel singing on Saturday, Nov. 13. Hamburgers, hot dogs and desserts will be available after 5 p.m. Singing begins at 6:30 p.m. and will feature Heaven’s Highway along with host group Crossroads.
Eagleton Village Baptist Church, 117 Main Road, Eagleton Village, Maryville: Dwight and Connie Waters will perform in concert at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14 for Old Timers Day celebration. Lunch to follow. No evening service.
Friendship Baptist Church, 3310 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: Mike Upright will be singing at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14.
Pleasant View Baptist Church, 487 Cochran St., Alcoa: Crystle Elam will be singing in the 6 p.m. service on Sunday, Nov. 14.
Other
Kagleys Chapel Baptist Church, 4301 Six Mile Road, Maryville: A Veterans Day recognition ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.