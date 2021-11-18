Food events
Shelter Church, 3964 Montvale Road, Maryville: The annual Nancy Burns Thanksgiving food giveaway will take place beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20. The giveaway is by appointment only. RSVP by emailing the church at shelterblount@gmail.com or calling 865-307-7890.
Music
Butterfly Gap Baptist Church, 4202 Butterfly Gap Loop Road, Maryville: The Carters will sing during the 10:45 a.m. service on Sunday, Nov. 21.
Lower Chilhowee Baptist Church: Saved By Grace will be guest singers on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m.
Partnership Christian Church, 323 Partnership Parkway, Maryville: Lakeside Gospel Concert will take place at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5. Refreshments served after the concert.
