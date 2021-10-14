Guest speaker, preachers
Pleasant View Baptist Church, 487 Cochran St., Alcoa: Preston Garner will minister in the Sunday service at 11 a.m. on Oct. 17. Pastor Appreciation Day will be celebrated. Sunday school starts at 10 a.m.
Fall Festivals
Kagleys Chapel Baptist Church, 4301 Six Mile Road, Maryville: Community-wide celebration will include trunk-n-treat, carnival games, arts and crafts, cake walks, boxed meal, free prizes and more, from 5-6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24.
Music
Butterfly Gap Baptist Church, 4202 Butterfly Gap Loop Road, Maryville: Jordan Amburn and Adoration will sing during the 10:45 a.m. service on Oct. 17.
Dotson Memorial Baptist Church, 814 Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville: The Mark Trammell Quartet will be in concert on Sunday, Oct. 17, for the Jubilation Live@5 service. The doors will open at 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. A love offering will be taken.
First Baptist Church of Friendsville, 403 N. Farnum St., Friendsville: The Dillards will perform at 9:40 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17. Rodney Dillard is the last living member of the family band known as The Darlings from the Andy Griffith Show. For more information, contact the church at 865-995-2130.
Lower Chilhowee Baptist Church, 6039 Tallassee Road, Tallassee: The Joyful Heirs will sing at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16.
Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1104 McArthur Road, Maryville: Heaven’s Highway will sing during the 10:45 a.m. service on Oct. 17. A fellowship lunch will follow the service.
Other
Eagleton Village Church, 117 Main Road, Maryville: The Foothills Quartet will perform during the 10:30 a.m. service Oct. 24 for Old Timers Day.
