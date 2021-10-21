Trunk-or-Treat, Fall Festivals
Eagleton Village Baptist Church, 117 Main Road, Maryville: Trunk-or-treat will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Hot dogs will be also be provided.
Kagleys Chapel Baptist Church, 4301 Six Mile Road, Maryville: Community-wide celebration that will include trunk-or-treat, carnival games, arts and crafts, boxed meal, drawings for free prizes and more, 5-6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24.
Topside Church of God, 2526 Topside Road, Louisville: will hold its Fall Fest from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. This year’s theme is Superheroes and Princesses. Several characters will make an appearance, including Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Wolverine, Snow White, Jasmine and Bell.
Music
Birchfield Missionary Baptist Church, 4331 Calderwood Highway, Maryville : Foothills Quartet will be in concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. Pastor is Greg Watson.
Eagleton Village Church, 117 Main Road, Maryville: The Foothills Quartet will perform at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 24.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: The Foothills Quartet and the Joyaires will be in concert at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29. For more information, contact pastor Raines at 865-556-1545.
Unity Christian Church, 721 S. Everett High Road, Maryville: Heaven’s Highway will be singing at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24.
Other
Grace Memorial Church, : The Rev. Danny Gregory will be bringing the message starting at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, as part of Pastor Appreciation Day.
House of God, 160 Badgett St., Alcoa: Pastor Appreciation Day will be observed on Sunday, Oct. 24. Minister Maggie Williams will be the guest speaker in the 11 a.m. service, reconvening for a 3 p.m. gospel program featuring Clouds of Faith, AME Zion, Overflow and the Tate Singers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.