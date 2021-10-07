Music
Cold Springs Community Club, 616 Cold Springs Road, Walland: Will hold a special monthly gospel singing outdoors on Friday, Oct. 8. Hamburgers, hot dogs, beans and cornbread and desserts will be available for purchase after 5 p.m. Singing will begin at 6:30 p.m. Groups performing will include Old Timer Preachers Quartet, Locust Ridge and Crossroads. Bring lawn chairs.
First Baptist Church of Friendsville, 403 N. Farnum St., Friendsville: The Dillards will perform at 9:40 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17. Rodney Dillard is the last living member of the family band known as The Darlings from the Andy Griffith Show. For more information, contact the church at 865-995-2130.
Other
Hillview Baptist Church, 2759 Mentor Road, Louisville: Pastor Appreciation Day will be observed during the 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday, Oct. 10 in honor of John H. Whitehead and his wife, Janie. The Heartland Quartet will sing. a soup and sandwich lunch will follow. No Sunday evening service.
Meadowbrook Baptist Church: Simmons Bank, 710 S. Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville, is a drop-off location for the church’s food pantry, now through November. Items needed include canned vegetables and fruit, crackers, oatmeal, macaroni and cheese, beans, tuna, pork and beans, pasta, laundry detergent, soap, toothpaste and toothpaste. Call the bank at 865-238-7186 for more information.
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 429 Sandy Springs Road, Maryville: A Fall Craft Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, featuring handmade crafts. Brittany Cummings will sign her children’s books. Food and drinks will also be available.
