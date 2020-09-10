Homecomings
Four Mile Baptist Church, 6933 Four Mile Road, Maryville
Sept. 13: Homecoming service gets underway at 10 a.m. and will feature music by His By Grace with Merlin Williamson. A box lunch will be available to take out after the service. Masks will be available as well.
Lower Chilhowee Baptist Church, 6039 Tallassee Road, Tallassee
Sept. 13: Homecoming service will start at 10:30 a.m. Crossroads will be singing. Due to pandemic, no lunch will be served. Attendees are welcome to bring their own lunch and picnic. No evening service.
Music
Cold Springs Community Club, 616 Cold Springs Road, Walland
Sept. 12: The monthly gospel singing will be held outdoors. Food will be available after 5 p.m. and the singing will start at 6:30 p.m. The Gospel Pioneers from Newport will be performing. Bring lawn chairs.
