Homecoming
Butterfly Gap Baptist Church, 4202 Butterfly Gap Loop Road, Maryville
Sept. 20: Heaven’s Highway will sing during the morning service for homecoming. Chad Teaster will bring the message. Due to COVID-19, no lunch will be served. No evening service.
Clover Hill Presbyterian Church, 809 Clover Hill Road, Maryville
Sept. 20: The homecoming service will be held at 10:45 a.m. No meal will be held. Attendees are asked to wear masks.
Eagleton Village Baptist Church, 117 Main Road, Maryville
Sept. 27: The Ray Ball Singers will perform during homecoming service at 10:30 a.m. No food will be served. No evening service.
Music
Lower Chilhowee Baptist Church, 6039 Tallassee Road, Tallassee
Sept. 19: New Beginnings will be the featured group for the singing that starts at 7 p.m.
To get your church events listed for free in Friday’s Get the Word Out, email information to church@thedailytimes.com by 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
