Homecoming
Grace Memorial Church, 504 E. Lincoln Road, Alcoa: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 26 with guest singers The Kincaid Family. No lunch will be served.
Music
Cold Springs Community Club, 616 Cold Springs Road, Wallland: Special monthly gospel singing on Friday, Oct. 8. Hamburgers, hot dogs, beans and cornbread, and desserts will be available for purchase after 5 p.m. Singing will begin at 6:30 p.m. with Old Time Preachers Quartet, Locust Ridge and Crossroads.
Guest speakers, preachers
Old Fashion Missionary Baptist Church, 928 Meadow Road, Greenback: Brother Danny Gregory will be preaching at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. Evening service starts at 5 p.m. with Pastor Robert Burns.
