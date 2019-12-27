Food Events

Maryville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2921 Sevierville Road, Maryville

Jan. 2: Supper Club 4 Health will host a Cowboy Chuckwagon meal at 6 p.m. Cost is $10 and includes a vegan meal and recipes. Dr. Moses Osoro, cardiologist, will be the guest speaker. Register at supperclub

4health@gmail.com or call 865-233-2559 by Dec. 30. Cowboy attire is optional.

Holiday Events

Eagleton Village Baptist Church, 117 Main Road, Maryville Dec. 31: Candlelight service and New Year’s Even service, starting at 7 p.m.

Springview Baptist Church, 4220 U.S. 411 South, Maryville

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Celebration at 8 p.m. Free admission.

East Walland Baptist Church, 720 E. Millers Cove Road, Walland

Dec.  31: New Year's Eve Service 8 p.m. to midnight. Gene and Teresa Waters and the Crossroads will be singing. Everyone welcome for food and fellowship.

Other

First Baptist Church, Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville

Thursdays: Those caring for loved ones with dementia and/or other chronic or long-term illnesses are invited to attend Caregiver Cafe from 9-11 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month in the church’s Family Life Center. Call 865-982-5531 or email Lori Bishop at lbishop@corebi.net.

Revivals

Pleasant View Baptist Church, 487 Cochran St., Alcoa

Jan. 1-5: Revival services with evangelist Tom Hayes of Saluda, North Carolina, will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Special singing each evening.

