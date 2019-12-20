Holiday Events
Alcoa First United Methodist Church, 617 Gilbert St., Alcoa
Dec. 24: Jesus’ Story — Carols, Worship and Holy Communion will take place at 11 a.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Candlelight will be part of the 11 p.m. service.
Eagleton Village Baptist Church, 117 Main Road, Maryville
Dec. 22: Christmas program presented at 6 p.m.
Forest Hill Baptist Church, 1850 Forest Hill Road, Maryville
Dec. 22: The Celebration Choir will present “Love Made a Way,” during the 10:30 a.m. service.
Gray Ridge Baptist Church, 2527 S. Carver Road, Maryville
Dec. 22: Candlelight service will be held at 6 p.m.
New Providence Primitive Baptist Church, 2633 Six Mile Road, Maryville
Dec. 22: Nativity at 6 p.m. Fellowship to follow.
Dec. 26: There will be no service on Christmas. A special service will be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 26.
St. Paul AME Zion Church, 401 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville
Dec. 22: Annual Christmas program, 6 p.m. All are welcome.
Music
Springview Baptist Church, 4220 U.S. 411 South, Maryville
Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Celebration at 8 p.m. Free admission.
Other
First Baptist Church, Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
Thursdays: Those caring for loved ones with dementia and/or other chronic or long-term illnesses are invited to attend Caregiver Cafe from 9-11 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month in the church’s Family Life Center. Call 865-982-5531 or email Lori Bishop at lbishop@corebi.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.