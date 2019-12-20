Holiday Events

Alcoa First United Methodist Church, 617 Gilbert St., Alcoa

Dec. 24: Jesus’ Story — Carols, Worship and Holy Communion will take place at 11 a.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Candlelight will be part of the 11 p.m. service.

Eagleton Village Baptist Church, 117 Main Road, Maryville

Dec. 22: Christmas program presented at 6 p.m.

Forest Hill Baptist Church, 1850 Forest Hill Road, Maryville

Dec. 22: The Celebration Choir will present “Love Made a Way,” during the 10:30 a.m. service.

Gray Ridge Baptist Church, 2527 S. Carver Road, Maryville

Dec. 22: Candlelight service will be held at 6 p.m.

New Providence Primitive Baptist Church, 2633 Six Mile Road, Maryville

Dec. 22: Nativity at 6 p.m. Fellowship to follow.

Dec. 26: There will be no service on Christmas. A special service will be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 26.

St. Paul AME Zion Church, 401 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville

Dec. 22: Annual Christmas program, 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Music

Springview Baptist Church, 4220 U.S. 411 South, Maryville

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Celebration at 8 p.m. Free admission.

Other

First Baptist Church, Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville

Thursdays: Those caring for loved ones with dementia and/or other chronic or long-term illnesses are invited to attend Caregiver Cafe from 9-11 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month in the church’s Family Life Center. Call 865-982-5531 or email Lori Bishop at lbishop@corebi.net.

