Guest Speaker, Preachers
Butterfly Gap Baptist Church, 4202 Butterfly Gap Loop Road, Maryville
Feb. 23: Verlin Morgan will preach during the 11 a.m. service.
Music
Butterly Gap Baptist Church, 4202 Butterfly Gap Loop Road, Maryville
Feb. 23: Wood, Wire and Clay from Robbinsville, North Carolina, will sing, 6 p.m.
First Baptist Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
Feb. 23: Lee University Singers will perform at 10:30 a.m.
First Baptist Church of Tellico Village, 205 Chota Road, Loudon
Feb. 23: Carson-Newman University A Cappella Choir to perform, 6 p.m. The choir is a select group of 32 singers who are chosen by competitive auditions from the entire student body. It has produced eight professional recordings. Eric Thorson is director. Free admission.
Kagleys Chapel Baptist Church, 4301 Six Mile Road, Maryville
Feb. 23: Murlin Williamson and Harmony Trio will lead the worship in song and testimony, 10:30 a.m.
Outreach Church, 920 Calderwood Highway, Maryville
Feb. 23: Michael and Delilah will sing during the 10:30 a.m. service.
Other
Rest Haven Baptist Church, 224 E. Watt St., Alcoa
March 10: A midmorning Bible study will be offered at 9, 10 or 11 a.m. beginning March 10 to accommodate all those whose schedules cause conflict with evening Bible study. Those interested should call 865-382-1690 for more information and to share which time is best for them.
Revivals
Lamp Light Full Gospel Church, 602 McCammon Ave., Maryville
Feb. 24-Feb. 28: Services will be held at 7 p.m. each day. Jeff Mayo from Gadsden, Alabama, will be preaching. For more information, call 865-245-9313.
