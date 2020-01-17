Food events
Unity Christian Church, 721 S. Everett High Road, Maryville
Jan. 22: A free dinner will be held from 5-6 p.m. The menu will include eggs, sausage, biscuits, gravy, orange juice, milk, fruit and cinnamon rolls. All are welcome.
Music
Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 1902 Creason Drive, Maryville
Jan. 19: Jordan and Jodie Ambufrn of Adoration will be singing during the 11 a.m. service.
Other
First Baptist Church, Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
Thursdays: Those caring for loved ones with dementia and/or other chronic or long-term illnesses are invited to attend Caregiver Cafe from 9-11 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month in the church’s Family Life Center. For more information, call 865-982-5531 or email Lori Bishop at lbishop@corebi.net.
