Food events
Monte Vista Baptist Church, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville
Jan. 11: Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry, 9 a.m. Food will be available in the fellowship hall for those in need.
Guest speakers, preachers
Eagleton Village Baptist Church, 117 Main Road, Maryville
Jan. 12: Pastor Doug White will preach the 6 p.m. service.
Music
Bible Baptist Church, 305 N. Sixth St., Maryville
Jan. 12: The Ray Ball Singers will be in concert during the 10:30 a.m. service.
Cold Springs Community Club, 616 Cold Springs Road, Walland
Jan. 11: Monthly gospel singing will take place. Food and desserts will be available for purchase beginning at 5 p.m. and the singing starts at 6:30 p.m. The Kincaid Family will be singing along with host group Crossroads.
Old Piney Grove Baptist Church, 826 Old Piney Road, Maryville
Jan. 12: Cross Connection will sing during the 10:30 a.m. worship. Pastor is the Rev. Rex Everett.
Other
First Baptist Church, Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
Thursdays: Those caring for loved ones with dementia and/or other chronic or long-term illnesses are invited to attend Caregiver Cafe from 9-11 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month in the church’s Family Life Center. For more information, call 865-982-5531 or email Lori Bishop at lbishop@corebi.net.
Revivals
Harmony Chapel Baptist Church, 718 Gethsemane Road, Maryville
Jan. 13-17: Services will be held at 7 p.m. each day with Steve Nuchols, Mike McClurg and Charley Thompson.
