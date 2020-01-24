Guest Speakers, Preachers
Butterfly Gap Church, 4202 Butterfly Gap Loop Road, Maryville
Jan. 26: Clint Barbra will preach during the 11 a.m. service.
Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1104 McArthur Road, Maryville
Jan. 26, Feb. 2 and Feb. 9: The Rev. Bill Ailey will be preaching for three Sundays. Worship starts at 10:45 a.m.
Music
First Baptist Church of Tellico Village, 205 Chota Road, Loudon
Jan. 25: Indiana Wesleyan University Chorale will be in concert at 6 p.m. There is no cost to attend.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
Jan. 31: Jordan Amburn and Adoration will be in concert at 7 p.m. Contact Pastor Delbert Raines at 865-556-1545.
New Providence Primitive Baptist, 2633 Six Mile Road, Maryville
Jan. 26: Journey Home will be singing at 11 a.m.
Other
Eusebia Presbyterian Church, 1701 Burnett Station Road, Seymour
Feb. 6: The Eusebia History Group will welcome George Lane at 7 p.m. He will tell about The History of Blount County Presbyterians — from the 1760s as Missionaries to Cherokee to the Present. Lane, the president of the Blount County Historical Museum, is an active member of the Sons of the Revolution, former president of the Knoxville Civil War Round Table and a seventh generation Tennessee Presbyterian. His article on the history of the Presbyterian Church in Blount County was published by the Blount County Genealogical and Historical Society and is being constantly updated. Everyone is invited. For more information contact Jean Davidson at rev2jean@gmail.com, 502-664-5210.
Green Meadow United Methodist Church, 1633 Louisville Road, Alcoa
Feb. 21: A Seat at the Table event takes place from 6-8 p.m. ASATT brings people from diverse backgrounds together for a conversation over a shared meal. Through a guided discussion, participants share their stories and aspirations, listen closely to one another and form new friendships. Call 503-894-0187 or email ramaloha@hotmail.com. There is no charge to attend.
Rest Haven Baptist Church, 224 E. Watt St., Alcoa
March 10: A midmorning Bible study will be offered at 9, 10 or 11 a.m. beginning March 10 to accommodate all those whose schedules cause conflict with evening Bible study. Those interested should call 865-382-1690 for more information and to share which time is best for them.
