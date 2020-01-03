Music
Bible Baptist Church, 305 N. Sixth St., Maryville
Jan. 12: The Ray Ball Singers will be in concert during the 10:30 a.m. service.
Eagleton Village Baptist Church, 117 Main Road, Maryville
Jan. 5: Cliff Adkins will be singing in the 10:30 a.m. service. Doug White will be preaching at the 6 p.m. service.
New Providence Presbyterian Church, 2633 Six Mile Road, Maryville
Jan. 5: Michael and Delilah will sing at 11 a.m.
Other
Eusebia Presbyterian Church, 1701 Burnett Station Road, Seymour
Jan. 9: The Eusebia History Group will meet at 7 p.m. with Mark Davidson as guest speaker. His topic will be “Tears, Trails and Treaties: Key Points in the Cherokee Removal.” The public is invited. Contact Jean at rev2jean@gmail.com for more information.
First Baptist Church, Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
Thursdays: Those caring for loved ones with dementia and/or other chronic or long-term illnesses are invited to attend Caregiver Cafe from 9-11 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month in the church’s Family Life Center. Call 865-982-5531 or email Lori Bishop at lbishop@corebi.net.
Louisville Christian Church, 2826 Topside Road, Louisville
Jan. 6: A free smoking cessation program will be held from 7-8 p.m. Minister bob Kastens, a former smoker who has helped many quit smoking, led a Cooper-Clayton Smoking Cessation group for years. The program is 12 weeks. Call the church at 865-233-3830 for more information or to register for the group.
Revivals
New Providence Primitive Baptist Church, 2633 Six Mile Road, Maryville
Jan. 5, Jan. 8: The congregation will be joining Harmony Baptist Church for services at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, and at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, for revival.
Pleasant View Baptist Church, 487 Cochran St., Alcoa
Jan. 1-5: Revival services with evangelist Tom Hayes of Saluda, North Carolina, will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Special singing each evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.