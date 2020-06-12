Music
Butterfly Gap Baptist Church, 4202 Butterfly Gap Loop Road, Maryville
June 14: The Kincaid Family will sing during the 11 a.m. service.
Cold Springs Community Club, 616 Cold Springs Road, Walland
June 13: The monthly gospel singing will be held outdoors. Hamburger and hot dog plates will be available for curbside pickup after 5 p.m. Singing will start at 6:30 p.m. Crossroads will be the featured group. Bring lawn chairs.
Harvest Field Baptist Church, 806 Blair Loop Road, Walland
June 14: Corky Long will be singing during the 11 a.m. service.
Homecoming
Pleasant View Baptist Church, 487 Cochran St., Alcoa
June 14: Sam Ensor will bring the message at 11 a.m. The Supernals Reunion will be singing. The service will be live-streamed on Facebook.
Vacation Bible School
New Hope Baptist Church, 605 Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville
July 12-17: The virtual Bible school theme will be Concretes and Cranes. Registration is required at newhopeibc.org/events. VBS materials will be distributed on Saturday, July 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. For children ages 3-18. Last day to register is June 28.
