Music
Bible Baptist Church, 305 N. Sixth St., Maryville
June 28: Crossroads will sing at 10 a.m.
Harvest Field Baptist Church, 806 Blair Loop Road, Walland
June 28: Murlin Williamson and His By Grace will be singing during the 11 a.m. service.
New Providence Primitive Baptist Church, 2633 Six Mile Road, Maryville
June 28: The Joyaires will be singing at 9:30 a.m.
Vacation Bible School
New Hope Baptist Church, 605 Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville
July 12-17: The virtual Bible school theme will be Concretes and Cranes. Registration is required at newhopeibc.org/events. VBS materials will be distributed on Saturday, July 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. For children ages 3-18. Last day to register is June 28.
Other
Middlesettlements United Methodist Church, 2729 Middlesettlements Road, Maryville
June 28: Drive-in worship at Field of Dreams, 2508 Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, 10 a.m. The services will be recorded and posted on the website and Facebook page. Check website for regulations on attending services due to coronavirus.
