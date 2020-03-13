Music
Butterfly Gap Independent Baptist Church, 4202 Butterfly Gap Loop Road, Maryville
March 15: Heaven’s Highway will sing during the 11 a.m. service.
Cold Springs Community Club, 616 Cold Springs Road, Walland
March 14: Monthly gospel singing will be held. Food and desserts will be available beginning at 5 p.m. Menu will include beans, kraut and wieners, cornbread and hot dogs. Singing will start at 6 p.m. Featured groups will be The Umphrey Family and The Russell Family. Host groups Crossroads will also sing.
Eagleton Village Baptist Church, 117 Main Road, Maryville
March 22: Cliff Akins will be singing in the 6 p.m. service.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
March 14: Heirline will sing at 7 p.m. For more information, call Pastor Delbert Raines at 865-556-1545.
New Providence Primitive Baptist Church, 2633 Six Mile Road, Maryville
March 15: Jordan Amburn and Adoration will sing during the 11 a.m. service.
Oakland Baptist Church, 3501 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville
March 15: Ernie Dawson and Heirline will sing during the 11 a.m. service.
Other
East Maryville Baptist Church, 1150 Brown School Road, Maryville
March 27 and 28:The annual Spring Kids/Teens Consignment Sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Many items will be half price on Saturday. Items to include clothing for infants to teens, plus maternity, shoes, furniture, bedding, baby items, toys, books and more.
Hickory Valley Baptist Church, 3920 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Friendsville
March 15: The church is celebrating its 46th birthday at 11 a.m. Cake and punch will be served following the service.
New Harvest Church, 3715 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
Mondays: Grieving Moms Support Group meets at 4 p.m. each week. Join Margaret Brewer and other mothers who have been through the loss of a child to help build each other up. For more information, call 931-210-4405.
New Providence Primitive Baptist Church, 2633 Six Mile Road, Maryville
April 8: The annual cemetery meeting will be held at 8 p.m.
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 858 Louisville Road, Alcoa
March 21-22: Join the church at 6 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 a.m. and noon Sunday to learn more about the ministries and community service they support. The Hispanic community will be cooking tamales. In addition, there will be a bake sale and coffee sold by Good Neighbors, along with crafts created by parishioners. The Blount County Food Connection will be accepting donations.
Rest Haven Baptist Church, 224 E. Watt St., Alcoa
Tuesdays: A midmorning Bible study takes place at 9, 10 or 11 a.m. to accommodate those whose schedules conflict with evening Bible study. Call 865-382-1690 for more information.
Robinson Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 177 W. Howe St., Alcoa
March 29: Missionary Sunday will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Elder Kevin L. Adkins will bring the message.
Walland United Methodist Church, 309 E. Millers Cove Road, Walland
March 15: To accommodate growth, the church is adding a worship service at 8:30 a.m. on Sundays, starting March 15. A second worship service is held at 11 a.m.
Revival
Shelter Church, 3964 Montvale Road, Maryville
March 15: Morris Anderson will lead a one-day revival at 10:45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
