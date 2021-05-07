Food Events
New Hope Baptist Church, 605 Dotson Memorial Drive, Maryville: An appreciation hot dog lunch for police, fire, EMTs and all first responders will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 29.
Homecoming, Decoration
Cloyd’s Creek Cemetery Association: The 133rd Decoration Day will take place on Sunday, May 9 at the old Cloyd’s Creek Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Cloyd’s Creek and Cloyd’s Church roads. The service will be at 2 p.m. Pastor Scott Knight will be the speaker for the service. The annual business meeting will follow.
Forest Hill Baptist Church: Will hold decoration day on May 16. Donations will be accepted on site or mail to Jan Everett, 617 Ridge Road, Maryville.
Historic Bethlehem Church, Bethlehem Road, Maryville: Decoration Day services and dinner on the grounds have been canceled. Grave sites can be decorated at your convenience. An invitation is open for those interested to drive by between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, to view the church’s restoration.
Liberty Church Cemetery: Decoration Day will be held May 21-23. The cemetery is located at Shelter Church, 3964 Montvale Road, Maryville. Cemetery upkeep donations will be accepted.
Millers Cove Cemetery Association: Will hold its annual decoration day on Sunday, May 16. There will not be a business meeting.
Old Piney Cemetery: Will be observing its annual decoration on Mother’s Day, May 9. Flowers need to be removed from the grass surfaces by May 23 due to mowing.
Pleasant Grove Cemetery, 3736 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville: Decoration will be observed on Mother’s Day, May 9. The Pleasant Grove Cemetery membership meeting will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, in classroom No. 30 at the church. Those who own grave plots or have family interred there are urged to attend.
Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church, 7322 Old Tuckaleechee Road, Townsend: Annual Decoration Days will take place May 7-9. Donations will be accepted to cover the cost of mowing and other maintenance of the cemetery.
Music
Cold Springs Community Club, 616 Cold Springs Road, Walland: Will hold its monthly gospel singing on Saturday, May 8. Hamburgers, hot dogs and desserts will be available after 5 p.m. Singing starts at 6 p.m. and will feature Vic Graves and the Glory Road Boys along with Crossroads.
Other
Bible Baptist Church, 305 N. Sixth St., Maryville: Will have a rummage sale May 8 until 3 p.m. Breakfast and lunch concessions will be available. Rain or shine.
