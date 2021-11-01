SEYMOUR — Goldilocks eventually found a chair that was not too big, not too small, but just right for her. Now is your chance to get your own “just-right” seat at Williams Family Seymour Branch Library.
The expanded library at 137 W. Macon Lane will open soon, almost three times as big as before, looking like a brand new building with more space and more offerings than ever. The building is paid for but the furnishings are not.
The Friends of Seymour Library is kicking off its “Get Your Seat @ the Library” campaign to ensure that once patrons have walked around to inspect the “new” library, everyone will have somewhere to sit. By purchasing a chair in their name, patrons can get their own name on a chair, or the name of someone they wish to honor or remember.
You can purchase a chair for as little as $15 or as much as $299, with plenty of choice. Standard folding chairs are $15 each; upholstered chairs, $52; tall chairs, $55; standard height chairs, $57; children’s special chairs, $108, and lounge chairs, $299.
“In the past, people in the Seymour community have been extremely generous in supporting our fundraising efforts,” said Friends President Lucy Henighan, “I hope they will step forward again to buy a chair or chairs.”
Patrons can make donations by cash or check at the temporary library behind the Boys & Girls Club on North Pitner Road. Checks can be mailed to Friends of Seymour Library (FOSL), P.O. Box 1253, Seymour, TN 37865. Include your name, address, email and phone number with your donation, and the name of the person you wish to honor or memorialize, the type of chair you are paying for and how many. If you wish, you can download and fill out the form to submit with your payment at seymour libraryfriends.org or on FOSL’s Facebook page.
It’s been more than a year since work began on revamping the library and operations moved to the interim location. The question on everyone’s lips is “When will the library open?” The answer is, not yet. The interior of the “new” building is almost completed; exterior work and landscaping will soon be done. The delay is part of the nationwide delivery crunch that is holding back American businesses; library furniture and fittings that are already ordered can’t be delivered in a timely fashion, so it’s not possible to set an opening date.
The result will be worth waiting for. The building will have a large skylit space with central circulation desk, a 1,500-square-foot community room, dedicated areas for children, tweens and teens, a wheelchair ramp, a sitting area with fireplace, an adult computer space and other special features that were not available in the cramped former library.
For more on the expansion of Williams Family Seymour Branch Library, visit seymourlibrary friends.org or the Friends’ Facebook page.
