We’ve probably all heard the statistics on just how hard it is to start a business — 20% fail within the first year and by the end of the fifth year, it’s a staggering 50%.
It would make sense, then, to talk to someone who’s done the hard work, made the mistakes and can now share their journey so others might not have a regrettable and bumpy ride.
That’s where the Sky City Entrepreneur Center is offering to come in and assist. The Maryville center just started the CO.STARTERS program here, 10 weeks of instruction that can help potential business owners come up with a business plan suited to them. This is the first such offering of the program that is now international and began right here in Tennessee, in Chattanooga.
This first class, said Shannon Bryant, community manager at Sky City, has 12 members, ranging in age from young adult to retiree. A couple of people are in food service, she said, while others are looking at starting in the recreation business. One wants to have a craft business; still another has an eye on executive coaching.
Some are still in the 9-to-5 grind and want to get out to call their own shots.
“It is a 10-week course that takes potential business owners or those who are changing something fundamental about their current business through the process of developing a business model,” Bryant said. “It starts with basic questions like Who are you as a person? What product or service are you offering? Does anybody want that thing? How much are you going to charge for it?”
The sessions will then dive deeper into the “complex and scary math” of how long it will take to be profitable and what to do in the meantime to keep the lights on, Bryant said.
Making it affordable
Because Sky City was able to secure funding through a Good Neighbors grant from State Farm, the cost to participants was greatly reduced, Bryant explained. Agents Miriam Keller, Hunter Jones and Lindsey Plyler attended the first CO.STARTERS class.
“As entrepreneurs, we are very happy that our company can help support this program that helps local businesses,” said Plyler. “Without State Farm, we wouldn’t be where we are so it’s nice to see State Farm extend help to other prospective business owners in our community.”
Jeremy LaDuke and Marcus Blair, both entrepreneurs, are the facilitators for this very first 10-week session. LaDuke, who serves as president of the Sky City board, stated Epic Nine Marketing. Blair founded and owns Omega Digital Solutions. In addition, there will be at least eight local small business owners who will speak to the 12 CO.STARTERS participants on their individual experiences.
Three mentors will also be working hand-in-hand with the future business owners.
Blair came from a corporate background and holds degrees in both electrical engineering and accounting. He worked in corporate finance for a few years and said he lost a data programming job due to COVID. He’s now running his own business.
While he said his delve into entrepreneurship might look a little different than others, there is that basic floor plan that everyone needs to have.
Basic business sense
“A lot of what you come up with early on will be wrong,” he said. “You just need a baseline of how all the pieces move together. With CO.STARTERS they will know where all the gears are so when you turn the knob, you know what happens over here. That is more important than a business plan.”
LaDuke said there is no reason a potential business owner has to repeat the mistakes of others. The local guest speakers can help the new ones with a better path.
“They have learned the hard way,” LaDuke said. “There is no value necessarily in learning the hard way. The point is to learn.”
The pandemic caused a lot of people to re-examine their priorities, including careers, LaDuke and the others said. People are now more mobile and some can work from home. What they are looking for now is a good opportunity.
Blair warns potential business owners, however, to not jump in prematurely. Talking to potential customers is one part in knowing if an idea will fly.
Getting honest opinions
“Anybody can start a business with a couple hundred dollars and the obligatory Facebook page,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea. Somebody around you needs to say maybe you should think about this and not be just a cheerleader. They will cheerlead you right off a cliff.”
Participants in this program will have required homework. They will be asked to talk to potential customers to get honest feedback. Bryant said in some cases, an idea may just need a different approach or support.
This first class of CO.STARTERS has already started and is full; another one will be offered by Sky City in the fall. Those who graduate will have access to CO.STARTERS’ network that allows them to stay in contact with one another.
At graduation on May 4, these newly graduated CO.STARTERS will be able to compete in a mini pitch of ideas for prizes.
Another person at Sky City who have been instrumental in getting CO.STARTERS offered here include board member Suzy Booker, who is the Sky City Education Committee chair. Board member Lane Shuler helped Sky City get off the ground, with LaDuke and former president Rachel Buchanan.
“I’m delighted to see this program offered in Blount County,” said Booker. “It’s an incredible opportunity for entrepreneurs to get started on sound footing with a built-in network of support.”
Getting off the ground floor
It is Sky City’s mission to provide support for small businesses in this community and also help launch new ones. The center offers co-working spaces that include internet access, kitchen, conference room, etc.
LaDuke said it’s all about giving people the tools they need to succeed.
“If we can get these people to launch businesses and they are still going in a year from now because of the things they learned here, that sweat equity and money is not wasted.”
Bryant added that these are local people trying out new ideas in hopes of making a better life. Sky City knows how important it is to get it right.
“Behind each of these businesses is a family,” she said. “There is a group of people that this directly benefits and if this doesn’t work out, that is a big, big problem for that family. When we grow the local stuff, the whole community succeeds. That’s giving back to the dynamic flavor of who we are as a community.”
