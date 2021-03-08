She will run hers in Springbrook Park.
He will log all of his miles on the greenway before dark.
They will run Cades Cove with mom and dad.
That Resurrection Run is on again makes all of them glad.
The pandemic wreaked havoc on so many events last year, with one of them being the annual Resurrection Run hosted by Monte Vista Baptist Church as a fundraiser for Family Promise of Blount County.
This popular 5K race and fun run has always been held on the Saturday before Easter. Last year, that was when COVID-19 was infecting people at alarming rates with no indication it was getting better any time soon. That forced Caroline Lamar, executive director of Family Promise, and her board of directors to cancel the event all together.
The date for this year would have been Saturday, April 3, for the in-person race/walk. Lamar said she polled many past runners and supporters to see how they felt about gathering as the pandemic seems to be abating.
“When it was clear from participants they just weren’t comfortable with an in-person race just yet — some said they were getting the vaccine but hadn’t yet — we just agreed that virtual was the way to go,” Lamar said. “It makes it more of a cost-saving fundraiser, which is truly the goal of the whole thing.”
There are also other benefits of this event going virtual, she pointed out. Participants don’t have to even be in Blount County to join the fun. Runners and walkers don’t have to log their miles on April 3. They don’t have to run the normal route around Sandy Springs Park.
“You can do your miles anywhere and anytime you want,” Lamar said. “I will be doing mine this week when its 70 degrees.”
Registration is now open for those who want to challenge themselves to a 5K and also support this nonprofit, which provides temporary housing for the homeless and programs to help them get financially stable. Information is listed at www.blountfamilypromise.org. Those who register by March 20 will be guaranteed a T-shirt with a newly designed logo.
Family Promise normally would provide emergency shelter at host churches, but that part of the ministry was shut down last year over worries of spreading the coronavirus. Lamar said the nonprofit will begin reopening soon.
Host churches include Monte Vista, which has supported Family Promise from its inception, along with Maryville First United Methodist, Beech Grove Baptist, Everett Hills Baptist, Fairview United Methodist, Madison Avenue Baptist, Sycamore Tree United Methodist and others. There are many other churches in supporting roles.
The very first Resurrection Run was held in 2012. Because there wasn’t one in 2020, this will be the ninth one.
Lamar said she has heard from people who will run their 5K on a treadmill. Others might want to log some time in Cades Cove, she said. Others might want to grab up the family and head to the greenway that connects Alcoa and Maryville or step out their front door and stay in their own neighborhood.
More than 500 runners typically sign up to run. Lamar said it’s been a huge blessing to this organization; more than $100,000 has been raised over the years.
For those who might be new to the area or are looking for suggestions for running locations, Family Promise will help with that. The organization will provide a video of the Easter Bunny at some choice spots in coming days.
“We live in such a beautiful area,” Lamar said. “I think this way will be fun from the perspective of using some creativity.”
So far, registration is going well, the executive director added. Registration will be open through April, and a date will be announced for T-shirt distribution. Lamar is encouraging runners and walkers to share their photos of their runs. She hopes to see families with all ages participating.
While this is a major fundraiser for Family Promise, it also relies on sales at its Second Chance Thrift Store, on Lincoln Road in Alcoa. It had to close for months last year during the pandemic but is now open Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Lamar said January was slow at the store, but things are definitely picking up. “February had double the sales of January,” she said.
Community support for the store and also the Resurrection Run is so important to nonprofits like Family Promise, Lamar said. “Monte Vista created such a powerful legacy with this project.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.