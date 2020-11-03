Long before many events got canceled, crafters like Tabitha Schultz were busy prepping for shows, making jewerly, painting, crocheting and designing T-shirts.
Then one by one, those shows went away as COVID-19 cases and concerns have risen.
The show Schultz most looked forward to as a crafter was Santa Mouse, an annual event hosted by the Blount County Arts and Craft Guild. It won’t happen this year.; but Schultz had all of this stuff she made in anticipation of getting to participate, so she came up with a plan.
The Maryville resident asked others like her in the guild if any of them wanted to be part of a smaller show. Those who said yes, along with Schultz, will now be part of the Christmas Arts and Crafts Show to be held Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6 and 7, at Maryville First Baptist Church, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m each day. Admission and parking are free.
“People were already making stuff to sell,” Schultz said of herself and the others. She said being in quarantine allowed many to sew, paint, design and construct many project they now want to show and sell. Schultz said every precaution will be taken to ensure safety, including wearing masks, providing hand sanitizer and spacing everyone out.
The vendors include guild members and independent artists. Jewelry by Renee Shop will have custom-made jewelry. Shoppers can select from beard items, Christian T-shirts, items made from clay, mosaic art, stained glass and more. Maria Wright will have handbags, BeeOriginal will have its products along with Sweet Magnolia Company and Sandie’s Stitching Kitchen. One participant crochets hats and scarves; another, Sam Wilson, makes pictures using string and nails. Angels made from hymn books have become popular recently and available at this show. Lots of Socks and CapraCadabra are set to be at the show as well.
Schultz, originally from Pensacola, Florida, has lived in Maryville for more than 20 years. She makes a variety of products, including soaps for people with eczema, salves for dogs, CBD ointments and even Christmas ornaments made from wine corks.
It’s the first weekend in November, so Schultz is hoping people are ready to get shopping. She said this event is a way for artists and crafters to provide one-of-a-kind gifts. She said the profits from the sale will go to MASH Ministries, a local charity that helps veterans.
As someone who is very social, Schultz said it has been difficult to not be able to connect with others during the pandemic.
“I want to be able to go out and start people-ing again,” she said.
