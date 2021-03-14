After using their garage to store racks of clothing to resell, Leslie Ledbetter’s husband is glad she had found her own place.
No, she’s not moved out; this wife, mother and online clothing seller has started her own consignment business in rented space at Midland Shops in Alcoa. The two couldn’t be happier.
New to You Consignment & More just opened earlier this month, near Wilson’s Jewelers and across Calderwood from Wendy’s. Ledbetter said she has 2,500 square feet where she can display and sell men’s and women’s clothing and also accessories like shoes and purses. New to You also has some pieces of furniture and other household items. The inventory has been steadily increasing as consigners find their way here.
This space had been home to a mattress store before Ledbetter took it over. It sat empty for months. She said it was move-in ready, but she did paint and build dressing rooms. The project that took the most time was organizing all of the clothes she had accumulated and pricing them.
She was able to accumulate so many items because she had previously sold items online, for herself and her friends. It didn’t take long, however, for Ledbetter to run out of space for storing all of the merchandise. She said her best option moving forward was to simply open a storefront and invite other consigners.
The setup is simple. She takes in new and used clothing to sell and splits the proceeds 50-50 with the person bringing them in. After 30 days, the price of clothing items drops by 25% if they haven’t sold; after 60 days the price drops again, by 50%. If the clothing remains after 90 days, the seller has the option of leaving them longer, taking them back or donating them to a local thrift shop.
Despite only being in business for a short time, Ledbetter already has 20 consigners. She said sizes range from 0 to 3X. She has fashions appealing to younger women and styles more appealing to older women. Something for most anyone, she said.
“It became more than I could handle at home,” Ledbetter said of her online sales. “I have been wanting to do this for a long time.”
There have been other consignment stores in Blount County, but Ledbetter said she has been told she is now the only one.
In addition to New to You, Ledbetter also has a boutique business. She sells some of that merchandise at New to You but mostly goes to vendor shows in the area, including to Sevier County. This Blount County native is now a lot more busy with shop hours six days a week. She’s proving she’s a great juggler of her time.
A new season upon us
As for who might want to stop in and browse New to You, Ledbetter said new seasons always bring shoppers out to see the latest fashions. The fact they can be taken home at lower prices than retail, is certainly inviting.
She said consigners bring in clothes that no longer fit or never did so in the first place. Many items still have store price tags on them. Others want to buy more clothes and have no room in the closet, so older items have to go. Consigning is a good option, Ledbetter said.
She has the help of her daughter and mom in the shop. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. She accepts credit cards.
She also has a presence on Facebook at New to You Consignment More.
This is Ledbetter’s first business besides her online selling. Her husband owns his own heating and cooling business.
It has been a lot of work getting the doors open, but Ledbetter is in her space and ready for customers. The sign is in the window and the clothing racks are full.
