Although the Maryville Alcoa Animal Rescue Center wasn’t expecting its guests to be dressed up in evening gowns and tuxedos at the annual fundraiser, the satin and black-tie turnout was as fancy as the long velvet drapes hanging on the walls of the Capitol Theatre on Friday evening.
Since it was a masquerade event, most attendees were hiding under feathered, jeweled or animal-themed masks. Light danced off the people — who were dancing themselves by the end of the night — the chandelier-shaped lamps and the metallic tabletops the lamps were sitting on.
MAARC sold out of tickets for the event. Board member Lisa Breazeale said the center hoped to raise between $15,000 and $20,000 to maintain the no-kill shelter.
“Seeing everybody have a good time, getting dressed up a little bit and having a good time …” Breazeale said, “you know, since it’s been a while since everybody’s been able to get out. So, I think everybody has really enjoyed it. That’s my favorite part.”
Along with money raised from the cost of a ticket, there was a silent auction with an assortment of gift baskets. The baskets ranged from a $50 gift card for a clothing store to one valued at $1,775 with a golden, dog-shaped necklace and a gold and diamond ring wrapped inside.
Each attendee also was eligible to win a raffle item if their ticket number was announced. One of the raffle items was named “Ruff Day,” and was a bag with three bottles of wine inside.
A spinning wheel also was accessible throughout the night. Anyone who spun the wheel could win a MAARC T-shirt or scented candle. Maryville Police Department Chief Tony Crisp handed one of the workers some money, spun the wheel and won a candle.
“We can’t run the rescue without the community support,” Breazeale said. “It’s events like this, and support and donations from the community that keep us going.”
She said that some of the dogs they care for come into the shelter fearful and aggressive, so they work with them and try to get them trained in order to be adopted, which is expensive.
Jennifer Eanes, the executive director of MAARC, gave a speech to encourage donations, thank the crowd for coming and show some of the challenges the rescue center is “up against.”
She addressed the crowd as “animal-loving friends” and asked them to imagine that the animals in the shelter were their own. She told the crowd that the rescue center had spent about $14,000 on spay and neuter costs in the previous year, which she equated to the cost of a new Nissan Versa to put it into perspective.
“If you own a Versa, this is not targeted at you,” she said, and the crowd returned some laughter.
Throughout the speech, she told
stories of animals who had been adopted from the rescue center. “Stubborn Rusty,” who’s favorite pastime is licking the couch, was one of them.
Rusty’s owner, Katie Schoepke, said they thought Rusty was 2½ years old when she adopted him. He was one of the animals that required behavioral training because they believe his previous owners beat him.
“(MAARC) actually invested time into training him, so that I was able to take him home,” Schoepke said. “Whenever I first met him, I didn’t actually realize he was so traumatized and abused.”
Eanes said that all the money raised will go toward the animals. She said donations will help pay for spay and neuter, behavior board and train, and emergency medical bills for the cats and dogs.
The last slide in her presentation had a quote: “and the volunteers worked until the animals lived happily ever after.”
Soon after the presentation ended, the tables were removed from a portion of the floor that opened up for dancing. Lasers reflected off a disco ball and through fog floating above the heads of dancers that Eanes said were “dressed to the nines.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.