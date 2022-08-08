The beds are made and the kitchen stocked for Blount County’s Isaiah 117 House — a soft place to land for children ending up in foster care.
The ceremonial ribbon was cut on Sunday afternoon for the home off West Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryville. The Blount County campus is one of many being built across the state by the nonprofit that was founded by Carter County resident Ronda Paulson. The homes will provide a place to sleep, eat, shower, play and do homework for kids removed from their own homes by Department of Children’s Services. They can remain here until a foster family is found for them.
In addition, the home is equipped with an office for a caseworker from DCS.
Paulson founded Isaiah 117 after deciding to adopt and discovering many kids in state custody spend hours in an office waiting to be placed, often unable to even take a shower or rest comfortably. She wanted to show them that despite such a fearful day, they matter and have support. The first Isaiah 117 House was built in Carter County.
Bradley-Polk, Carter, Cocke, Greene, Sevier, Sullivan and Washington all have Isaiah 117 Houses that are currently open. Several more, including Knox, are underway. Other states like Indiana, Florida, Virginia, Texas and Georgia have inquired about having Isaiah 117 Houses there.
The name comes from a verse in the Bible, Isaiah 1:17, which reads, “Learn to do right; seek justice. Defend the oppressed. Take up the cause of the fatherless; plead the case of the widow.”
About 150 people attended the ribbon cutting here in Blount County. It comes more than two years after breaking ground, on Feb. 14, 2020. A fundraising campaign was started the prior year; several businesses and individuals stepped up to help, including Laman & McDaniel Builders, the contractor. Funds that were raised for the build, which is now complete. Additional funds raised are providing operating expenses for the first year.
The land, totaling one acre, was donated, along with much of the construction costs; some donated materials and/or labor. Several churches in Blount County continue to make sure the home is well stocked. Fundraisers like the Glow Trot and golf tournament help financially as well.
One church has taken on the role of providing pajamas for the children, while another provides socks. Baby clothes and products are the responsibility of another. A Sunday school has offered to provide new clothes for each season for the temporary residents.
The playground was donated, and so was the fence.
Paulson was on hand for the big day, along with Cindy Chandler, program coordinator for the Blount County Isaiah 117 House. She is a former teacher in Maryville. Gary Thomas served as one of the guest speakers, along with Kenny Crook, Chandler, Chad Sunderland, Paulson and Wendy Forester.
“I feel humbled by this whole process and what we can offer to help those who are going through a very traumatic time,” Chandler said a day after the ribbon cutting. Her office is at the Maryville Isaiah 117 House. Monday was a busy day with visitors, she said.
Now that this Isaiah 117 House is ready to serve children taken into state custody, DCS will be in charge of who comes into the house and when they leave. Isaiah 117 Houses all have certified volunteers. A caseworker will remain at the house when a child is present.
Each of the houses is painted white with a red door. Paulson has told the story of how when she was called by God into the this ministry, she pictured that as her model. The first house was donated in Carter County — and it was white with a red door. The kids who come through the doors are referred to as red door guests.
“The red door is open for children,” Chandler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.