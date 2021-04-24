Ghostly happenings plagued the Nelson family in Blount County native Stephanie Higdon Edwards’ debut novel, “The Haunting on Palm Court,” ending when the demented spirit responsible was banished thanks to the combined supernatural gifts of the Nelson sisters Blake, Brittany and Elaina. But they later discovered that Blake Nelson’s abusive fiancé wasn’t finished with her or her family.
“Return to Palm Court,” the second in Edwards’ Isle of Palms Suspense series, picks up the story a few years later when Blake, now married and mother of a 3-year-old child, asks Brittany to come to the Nelson Bed and Breakfast in South Carolina to help out with both the business and the child, who was prone to unusual “accidents.” Brittany, who had just completed graduate school in Atlanta, saw this as an opportunity to relax and spend time with her sister’s family before she began her full-time job and a life with her fiancé.
New terror
Relaxation turns to terror when Brittany finds herself embroiled in another haunting and is called upon to use her own supernatural “gifts” to once again protect herself and her family. Edwards said, “In true narcissistic fashion, Parker, the evil spirit from the first book, had to find a way to sneak back into the story and find new ways to torment the Nelson sisters.”
Edwards adds another twist to the hauntings of the South Carolina cottage — a group of malevolent mermaids.
Mermaids?
Edwards laughed when asked about this particular twist in the story.
“Writing a story about mermaids has been on my bucket list for awhile,” she said. “When I decided that several ghost characters were going to live in the water, I saw my opportunity to write them as mermaids, but not just any mermaids. These are gum-smacking, scrunching-wearing mermaids who are totally 80s.”
“Return to Palm Court” wouldn’t be complete without two of the main characters from the first novel, Brittany’s beloved grandmother and her grandmother’s friend, Nancy. Both spirits, they join with the sisters to find a solution to the problem of Parker and another equally demented spirit who is helping him in his quest to make life, and death, just as miserable as he possibly can for the Nelsons.
When asked about how she got her ideas, Edwards said, “It’s funny what your brain gives you when you ask for a twist. Sometimes I scare myself! I set out to write women’s fiction novels that were beach reads, maybe a little romance, maybe a little family problem that gets resolved. So, I sat down to write that book, and what do you know—a ghost comes out to play! It’s just what happened.”
A new light
The novel is told from Brittany’s point of view as a strong, competent, capable woman who happens to be deaf. Edwards said, “It was really important to me to write a story about someone who is deaf and show them living a very normal life.
“Of course, she was Blake’s sister, so I wanted to show the story in a different light from the first book. I do only have one protagonist per book so I thought it was important to show a different perspective. I love her journey. I think she rises to the occasion to take care of her family.”
Brittany was inspired by several women, including Edwards’ aunt and one of her best friends, who are deaf. “I wanted to write a deaf protagonist because I’ve been surrounded by deaf people most of my life,” Edwards said. “It’s important to me to honor those people and the rest of the deaf community.
“My mom and aunt taught me to sign before I could speak with my voice,” she added. “I’ve always been grateful to them for teaching me to sign at such a young age.”
Events scheduled
Several events are scheduled, including a virtual book launch beginning at 5 p.m. May 4. “Viewers can expect a Q&A with insights into my writing, a reading of one of my favorite scenes, music and giveaways — including gift cards, books and swag,” Edwards said. Visit her Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/stephedwardswrites or her website https://stephedwardswrites.com for details. The video may be viewed at any time.
In addition, Edwards is partnering with Buxton Books, located in the historic downtown area of Charleston. She and two other authors who write Lowcountry novels will do a live streaming event at 3 p.m. May 23. “We will read a scene from our newest novels and we’ll be doing giveaways during that event, too. Anyone can tune in and win prizes and also can place an order for a signed copy of my novel. I’ll post about it on my Facebook page to let everyone know what’s going to happen.” For information on pricing, contact Buxton Books at Hello@buxtonbooks.com or visit buxtonbooks.com.
A book sale and signing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. June 19 at the Blount County Public Library. Books will be $15 at the event, and readers who purchase copies online are welcome to bring them for signing. All who attend will receive a free bookmark and other promotional items.
