Blount Countians can receive gift cards for completing their census online at the Blount County Library from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. on Fridays in June (or until the last user has completed his or her form). The Salvation Army has extended its free lunch, available to all comers, until 1 p.m. for the month of June to support the census drive. The Salvation Army is grateful for the Blount County Mayor’s Office coordination of these services. Blount County Public Library will provide three computers in the front meeting room to allow for census form completion online. The process takes just a few minutes, but impacts both federal funding and government representation greatly.
The Salvation Army Serving Blount County serves lunches at Blount County Public Library’s parking lot every Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until the last person in line at 1 p.m. is served. All meals will be served to go.
Lunch includes sandwiches, snacks and soup. Soup will continue to be prepared at Broadway UMC, the original partner for the Friday lunch program that began three years ago.
The Salvation Army serves lunch to all comers; no identification is required. Parking guides will provide instructions to lunchers as to where to park and volunteers will take orders and bring bagged lunches to the cars. Individuals who are on foot will also be served on a to go basis. Volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves.
The Salvation Army is grateful for the support of Blount County Public Library and Mayor Tom Taylor in coordinating this alternative spot for the Friday lunch program.
The ample parking facilitates a smooth ordering and delivering of meals. The Salvation Army continues to provide adapted services to meet the changing needs of Blount County during the current public health challenge and appreciates the community’s support in these efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.