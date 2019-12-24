To gift or not to gift, that is the question. And oftentimes, it’s an awkward situation at that. It makes for an especially difficult dilemma this time of year, mostly because the list of potential recipients often exceeds our ability to pay for all the presents. Of course, family is always an essential additive, but even those situations can prove to be a problematic.
When my kids were small, I always made it my mission to give an abundance of gifts for both my boys around the Christmas tree. Never mind the fact that I took pains to spoil them, because for better or worse, I’m prone to do such things. These days, I spoil my dogs. Oh, and my wife as well, not necessarily in that order
Still, the fact that my guys are grown and don’t live with me doesn’t diminish the fact that I still want them to have a happy holiday. They have limited funds of their own, so Christmas offers me an opportunity to treat them to something special. Unfortunately, when I ask them what they would like, the inevitable answer is “MONEY.” Granted, that allows them to buy what they want, but I find cash to be even less personal than gift cards.
(Note to my wife Alisa: gift cards are fine for me.)
The problem with giving cash, aside from the fact that it generally doesn’t come with all the ribbons and wrapping paper (does Paypal ever come with gift wrap?) is that I’m not sure how much to give. I want to be sure to give each one the same amount and to make it enough that they can use it to buy something nice. However I also want to buy groceries and pay the utility bill next month.
When you buy a gift, the object itself reflects the value, not the amount of money that was divvied out to buy it. Where cash is concerned, the recipient knows precisely what you were willing to dole out on their behalf.
I also have a problem when it comes to buying for my wife. I’m happy to share my Santa list with her, but she rarely choose to reciprocate. As a result, I buy her the same things every year, relying on familiar fallbacks in the absence of new suggestions. Granted, I know what I get her serves a practically purpose — and no, it’s never a vacuum cleaner or a toaster — but it would be nice to get her something that has a more romantic touch. The problem is, she has all the bracelets and baubles she wants, and if I were to buy her some new trinket, I run the risk of getting something she won’t wear. Yes, that actually happened one year. Then I get the guilts and she feels guilty because she doesn’t really like it.
Clothes are out of the question as well. She insists that she doesn’t want to add anything new to her wardrobe until she loses a little weight. Men, how often have we heard that? So given precious few options, and the fear of disappointing her, I revert back to the same set of choices year after year.
It’s more ho ho hum than ho ho ho.
Likewise, I enjoy showing my affection and appreciation to our friends. While most of the folks in our social circle don’t exchange gifts — preferring instead to simply spend quality time with one another, there are those who will bring a bottle of wine, a tray of cookies or some other taste treat over to share with us. We, of course, will do the same when we visit them. Still, I have friends from afar who send gifts year after year, and naturally I’m inclined to reciprocate. Here again, it becomes a matter of finding something that they’ll enjoy and then putting it in the post. Most of those friends beat me to the punch, and by the time I send my present, it looks like I’m merely reciprocating.
I hate to think of myself as a procrastinator. However I often put things off to the last minute. As of the Sunday before Christmas, my shopping list wasn’t yet complete.
Of course I know that this discussion goes against the very essence of what the holidays are supposed to be all about — a time to reflect, rejoice and set our gaze towards the heavens. Still, in our crass, commercial culture, there are practical concerns as well, even if we try to deny them.
So I’ll end with a note of reassurance for any and all who find themselves in the same boat. “God rest ye merry gentlemen (and ladies), let nothing you dismay. Somehow you’ll find the ability to get your shopping done by Christmas Day.”
With that thought in mind, I wish you all a very merry Christmas, happy holidays and a blessed New Year!
(And remember, it’s not too early to plan next year’s Christmas shopping now!)
