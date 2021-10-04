Clint Juday, the director of the Heritage Middle School band, has been teaching band for 26 years.
As a way to earn some extra money in college, Juday began to teach drumlines at other schools. As he taught the students, they got better and even began to win competitions. Juday began to really enjoy the teaching side of the band. As a student in high school, he loved band and now he wanted to pass along that joy to others.
When asked why he felt that students benefit from learning music and playing instruments, he explained the creative process and its longevity.
“Everyone can listen to music but not everyone can create music,” he said. “The ability to create music is a special gift and it will last an entire lifetime. When your body is too weak and frail to play sports, you can still play an instrument. When the stress and pressures of everyday life get overwhelming, you can play your music. Music can relieve stress. It can ease worries. Music can help you express your emotions. Music speaks to the heart.”
Blount county middle schools do not receive any funding from the school system for band. This invaluable program is funded only through fundraisers and donations. It takes a lot to run a band program and to make sure that it is available to anyone who wants to learn to play an instrument, regardless of their ability to purchase or rent an instrument. There is sheet music, music books, music stands, chairs and even technology to purchase.
Oftentimes Juday has to save for a couple of years in order to purchase or repair the instruments. The good news is that our community can help.
Any donations, whether they be monetary or instruments that musicians no longer have a use for, can be made at any time. Supporters make the difference in the life of a kid through the gift of music. I have had the privilege of learning from Juday for the past three years. I, for one, can attest to the positive impact that he has had in my life though teaching me to create music and I hope that many more students will have the opportunity after me.
