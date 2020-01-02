Gifts under the tree have been opened and even forgotten already if you’re one of the ones who got an ugly sweater or vacuum cleaner this Christmas.
Now, we’re mostly looking for spring and wishing away the cold and darkness of January. It’s always this time of year when things slow down that Medic Regional Blood Center reminds us of another gift — the gift of life through blood donations.
The center issued a plea this week for donations, especially for O-negative and O-positive blood types. And with blood mobiles coming to Blount County as early as today, Medic is making donations convenient.
“There is always a need for O-negative and O-positive blood,” said Darren Ellis, marketing coordinator for Medic. “O-negative is the universal type which can be used for anybody. They use it a lot in hospital emergency rooms. O-positive can go the second most amount of people. These two are the ones in great demand.”
Ellis explained that January is a time when donations drop off. However, demand from hospitals stays consistent, he said.
Medic is the sole supplier of blood and blood products to 25 hospitals in 22 counties, including Blount Memorial Hospital. Medic must receive 200 blood donations per day and 50 platelet donations per day to keep up with demand. That’s why the not-for-profit center takes its buses out on the roads to find people willing to help.
Small investment of time
The process takes only about 40 minutes — 20 for the screening process and 20 for the actual donation, Ellis said. On any given day, four to five medical personnel are on each mobile unit in towns across East Tennessee.
The blood on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event; it takes three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.
Medic was established in 1958 by Dr. Carl Nelson, under the sponsorship of the Knoxville Academy of Medicine. Area physicians were supportive of the independent, not-for-profit blood center because they wanted a source of blood from volunteer donors and centralized collection and distribution.
Medic’s operational and capital costs are met by blood supplier processing fees charged to hospitals. It is the only blood center in the U.S. that has a Blood Coverage Program that funds members’ blood supplier processing fees at any hospital in the country.
The blood mobiles travel to the 22 counties Medic serves. There are also free-standing clinics at 1601 Ailor Ave., Knoxville; 11000 Kingston Pike, Farragut; 79 S. Main Street, Crossville; and 213 E. Washington Ave., Suite 104, Athens.
Once you donate blood, you will have to wait 56 days to do so again. If you donate platelets, the wait time can be much shorter. Platelets are needed for cancer patients undergoing treatment, Ellis explained.
“Platelets are different,” he said. “The wait time between donations can vary but it is typically 14 days, based on how high your platelet count is.”
Ellis added that platelets are always needed because they last a shorter time compared to whole blood.
The platelet donation uses a process called apheresis to collect the platelets. Blood is drawn from a donor’s arm, and passed through a sterile component-separating machine. The machine separates the platelets while returning the remaining blood components to the donor.
Gifts for the givers
Medic uses several incentives to get the needed blood and platelet donations. Gift cards, free food, T-shirts and even tickets to Fantasy of Trees were offered up in December. There is also the annual University of Tennessee versus University of Kentucky annual battle to see who’s fans donate the most. This year, it was Kentucky.
“Our incentives are our way of giving back and thanking donors for giving of their time and donating,” Ellis said.
Churches, schools, businesses and hospitals host the blood drives here in Blount County and elsewhere. Ellis said students have to be 16 with parental consent to donate. He said Medic comes here to school campuses twice each year.
Some potential donors might have questions regarding their medications and eligibility to donate, etc. Ellis said Medic’s website, medicblood.org, answers those concerns.
Jan. 14-17 is the annual Roll Up Your Sleeve campaign where Medic and Food City team up to get the word out about the importance of blood donations. Blount County’s Food City locations are participating.
Ellis said Medic is always appreciative of people in Blount County who step up and donate. “Blount County is always good to us,” he said. “It is one of our top-producing counties.”
Medic is going into wintertime knowing bad weather can have a negative affect on donations. Ellis said the annual push for donations in January is critical to saving lives.
There are some people who have been donating four times a year since the 1970s, he said. Medic needs them and the first-timers, too, he explained.
