Wesley Rouse admits to having his eyes to the sky all week — he’s not on Santa watch, just simply hoping and praying for great weather on Sunday.
And with good reason. Rouse, who serves as music minister for Fairview United Methodist Church, has a huge gift to unwrap for the community at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12. The church is calling it “Christmas at Fairview,” and it involves bringing the carols, hymns and other traditional holiday sounds to the community in an outdoor setting.
If it does rain or turn unbearably cold, the event will be moved indoors. That announcement will be made on the church’s Facebook page and its website.
In addition, Fairview will also bring back a well-attended event from last year: its drive-thru Nativity set for 6-8 p.m. Dec. 17-19. Great weather is hoped for on these three evenings as well.
As Rouse explained, there will be two large stages where the musicians will perform. On one, Fairview will showcase its worship choir, youth choir, Faithful Men’s choir and orchestra. The other will feature Sonrize, a bluegrass band, along with Jill Pair and Shadow Mountain String Band.
An added bonus is storytelling by Charles Maynard along with a children’s nativity to be presented by a special needs class at Fairview.
Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs, dress comfortably and enjoy this gift, Rouse said. There is even an option for those who can’t or don’t feel comfortable being out due to mobility issues or concerns over COVID. The church will be broadcasting the concert on a radio station that can be listened to in the car.
There’s even the promise of Richy Kreme doughnuts and hot chocolate. The doughnuts themselves will bring some people out, Rouse said.
This is the first time Fairview has brought its annual Christmas concerts outdoors, Rouse said. During the pandemic, the large Maryville church held many of its services under blue skies.
“I really loved the relaxed feel and the community being with us,” Rouse said. “Kids can run around. They don’t have to just sit.”
As for what’s in store, it will be all sounds of the season, including black gospel and even a shape note Christmas song. “There is something for everyone,” Rouse said. “There will be a lot of high-energy Christmas songs.”
It is the hope of Rouse and the Fairview congregation that this event will be attended by more than its members. It is an outreach, Rouse said. He’s been at Fairview for 25 years.
The choirs and orchestra will add more than 100 voices and music to the production. Work has been going on for months in preparation.
That is part one of Fairview’s gift to Blount County. The other is a drive-thru Nativity that is set for Dec. 17-19, from 6-8 p.m. in the parking lot of the church. Last year was the first time for this event. Rouse said thousands of vehicles came through on two nights.
“It caused traffic jams all they way to Sandy Springs at the traffic light,” Rouse said. There will law enforcement directing traffic and one extra night to view the Nativity, Rouse added.
It was a drive-thru event last year due to COVID, and the response was so good the decision was made to do it again. From set building to costume makers and actors, there are more than 200 people involved.
As an extra bonus, women from the church will be baking cookies and handing them out as cars arrive. Cars can tune their radio stations to hear Christmas music as they take in the scenes.
The Nativity will start with a scene from the prophet Isaiah and will also include the angel appearing to Mary, the travels by Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem, shepherds in the fields, angels, shepherds and wise men. The area will be scattered with sheep goats and camels.
One of the more elaborate scenes is the marketplace. “You can drive through and see what you might have seen on that very day,” Rouse said.
There are descriptions accompanying each scene. Some actors will be here all three nights while others will be switched out. All ages are involved, Rouse said.
There are office parties to go to, shopping to get done, meals to prepare and other gatherings to attend for many families, Rouse said. This one is meant to allow attendees a reminder of a baby in a manger and his affect on the world.
“You will not see any Santa Claus or elves,” he said, “just the Christmas story.”
