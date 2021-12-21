When holidays roll around, old recipes that have been handed down from generation to generation get new life as they are shared once again.
That’s what happened when Robin Payne of Blount County began looking through a cookbook compiled by Armona Baptist Church years ago. Payne happened across a cake recipe and recognized the name of the woman who submitted it, Mabel Taylor.
“I have quite a collection of church cookbooks, gathered from garage sales, purchased from fund raisers, etc.,” Payne explained. “Old or new, church cookbooks are great because everyone submits their best recipes.”
Payne said she had worked with Taylor years ago and then later learned she was the great-aunt of Payne’s niece-in-law, Amanda Finley Hill.
Taylor had submitted a recipe for Trecie’s Gingerbread, Payne said. Trecie Leach Medley was Mabel Taylor’s mother and Hill’s great-grandmother.
“I thought, ‘this is an old recipe,’ so for fun I made the cake,” Payne said. “As it turned out looking and smelling good, I gave it to Amanda to take to her family Christmas gathering that year.”
Payne said the cake prompted some reminiscing; it was also a huge hit. Hill’s grandmother, Jean Medley Counts, took some of the cake home to enjoy with her coffee.
Now, it’s Christmas once again. Another generation with an interest in cooking has presented itself, Payne said.
Caroline Hill, the 9-year-old daughter of Amanda and Robbie Hill, loves to help in the kitchen.
Payne invited her over to her house where the two made that cake to take to a family gathering. It was explained to Caroline that this is a recipe handed down from her great-great-grandmother.
It’s now a tradition likely to continue for years, Payne said.
