Oct. 31 is the birthday of Juliette Gordon Low, founder of Girl Scouts, and Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians (GSCSA) invites the community to come celebrate this special day. Girls are invited to come by the Knoxville Service Center, located at 1567 Downtown West Blvd., on Oct. 31 from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. for games, activities, candy and more. The Girl Scout shop will be open and any girl customer who comes in costume to the shop will receive a one-of-a-kind patch.
There will be special deals offered on select shop items. Hangout with us in the parking lot for games and activities while you wait for a chance to go inside. Troops will be set up offering candy Trunk-or-Treat style. Girl Scouts are encouraged to bring a non-member friend and introduce her to the world of Girl Scouts!
Cloth face masks will be required (in addition to any costume-related, non-cloth masks).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.