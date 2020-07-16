Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians (GSCSA) will be holding another drive-thru cookie booth from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 at its Knoxville Girl Scout Service Center, 1567 Downtown West Blvd., Knoxville. This is a real treat for the public as Girl Scout cookies are usually unavailable this time of year.
Since the disruption of cookie booths back in March due to COVID-19, GSCSA has had to get creative with cookie sales. They sold nearly 27,000 boxes of cookies through the national and local Digital Cookie store and 7,630 boxes during the June 6 day of drive-thru cookie booths. However, GSCSA still has around 55,000 boxes on hand.
The drive-thru will be stocked with the Girl Scout cookies you know best, Trefoils, Samoas, Tagalongs and everybody's favorite, Thin Mints, along with many others. And here’s a Girl Scout Cookie pro-tip — the cookies can be stored in the freezer and enjoyed year-round.
In the interest of safety, this “booth” will only be worked by adult volunteers. The sale will be outdoors, physical distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be worn by those working the booth.
