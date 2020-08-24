Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians is hosting three informational sessions in Blount County for those interested in joining the organization. The sessions are scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 29, and 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31. All will be held at the Greenbelt Pavilion behind Blount County Courthouse.
Girls can start in kindergarten and the program is available through 12th grade. The cost to enroll is $35 per year, but financial assistance is available.
