It might seem a little early for talk of Christmas cookies and filling stockings, but there’s a Saturday event that promises to at least get everyone planning for that favored holiday.
Citizens for Community Involvement (CCI) is a nonprofit that serves residents within the city of Friendsville by providing baskets of food and toys each Christmas. To achieve that, fundraisers must be held; and it’s time for one of them.
On Saturday, CCI will fill up Friendsville Community Center with everything from holiday table linens to Christmas tree toppers, Nativity sets, holiday villages and even Christmas sweaters and socks. A few trees are also ready for new homes, along with dishes, serving platters, cookie jars, Santa figurines, candles, wreaths, puzzles and more. The sale will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Everything is expertly displayed, so no digging through boxes is required. Shoppers simply make a donation for what they purchase. Some who end up not finding exactly what they are looking for will often make a donation anyway.
In addition to this festive sale, a community sale is also taking place outside the community center, where lots of other vendors will be set up.
Wanda Hundley serves as president of CCI. She said she joined the organization after seeing how caring its members are. That was 15 years ago.
“My first involvement with CCI was when I turned in a family’s name for toys,” Hundley said. “I was so impressed. The next year, I joined.”
CCI has a long service record for those in the 37737 zip code. It was back in 1993 when it originated. In 1999 this band of volunteers distributed toys for 50 children and food baskets for 40 families. Early members included Carolyn Painter, Mildred Jerome, Joan Williams, Sandy Scarlett, Katherine McCallie, Freda Tracy, Ruth Hargis, Marianna Smith, Millie Flood, Wilma Baldwin and Harolyn Ropp.
Back in 2004, CCI reported it had distributed 79 food baskets and 95 children had a more bountiful Christmas because of the toys they received. Those numbers increased that next year to 112 children served.
In 2020, there were 68 families and about 78 children who were on the receiving end of aid from CCI. Hundley said they take calls during a period in October when families can request help. She predicts that number might be higher this year due to the high cost of food, gas, housing and most everything else.
All of the items in the Saturday sale have been donated by community members, Hundley said. This is the last fundraiser of the year for CCI, she added.
This club president said she doesn’t mind surrounding herself with Christmas bows, wrapping paper and tableware even before Halloween. “I love Christmas,’ she said. “There are decorations you can leave up all year.”
Helping Hundley put this event on are 20-plus CCI members, including Hundley’s sister, Pat Henderson and Joyce Conniff. The group recruits new members young and old to ensure the work continues year to year.
And while the focus now is on this Saturday event and the upcoming Christmas season, CCI has done other projects over the years to help the community of Friendsville. They have provided school supplies to Friendsville Elementary and contributed items to a local Blessing Box.
After holding the call-in for toys and food, members of CCI each take a name and shop for each need. Hundley said they try their best to meet all Christmas wishes of the kids. The amount CCI spends on each is determined by how much is raise.
Senior adults in the community are also recipients of CCI’s kindness. In addition to food baskets, they each receive a mug full of candy. The distribution of the food and toys takes place at Friendsville Community Center.
Shoppers will also find some holiday items themed for Halloween, Easter, Thanksgiving and Fourth of July, these organizers said.
Conniff has been a part of CCI for about nine years. Henderson moved back to this area from Georgia about 18 months ago. Hundley said there are members in their 80s who still help the cause. There are men and women on this team, Hundley said.
Another way CCI raises money is through its participation in Friendsville’s monthly community luncheon. This past Wednesday it was held at Friendsville United Methodist Church, and CCI provided the meal. It is held on the second Wednesday of each month.
It takes people with giving hearts and the desire to serve others to make this all work, said Hundley, Conniff and Henderson. The work is certainly worth it, they added. With a weather prediction of near-perfect temperatures, they are hoping for a large crowd.
“Parents are so grateful they come in with tears in their eyes,” Hundley said.
