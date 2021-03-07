The Tennessee River offers up its resources for fishing, swimming and boating, so it only makes sense that users and admirers do their part to preserve the natural beauty, advocates say.
That’s the thinking behind a popular event that’s been held for more than three decades. On Saturday, March 27, communities in Knox, Blount and Loudon counties are being asked to take part in the 32nd annual Ijams River Rescue to help rid the landscape of trash and debris left behind by the careless.
Hours for the event are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is open and all who participate will receive a free T-shirt featuring a design by Knoxville naturalist Stephen Lyn Bales.
Miles and miles of shoreline will be part of the effort, including locations right here in Blount County. Madelyn Collins, volunteer coordinator for Ijams Nature Center, said there are 42 sites this year where people can gather and clean up the environment. Knoxville-based Ijams hosts many Blount County guests.
“Keep Blount Beautiful and Little River Watershed Association are both helping with two sites in Blount County,” Collins said. “We have sites all over — north, south, east and west.” The sites in Blount County will be in Alcoa. Exact locations haven’t been announced.
Those interested in helping are encouraged to sign up now for specific sites on Ijam’s website, ijams.org. Collins said some sites fill up fast. Those who want to find the closest site can simply type in their ZIP code.
Despite the pandemic, Ijams was able to hold the River Rescue in 2020 albeit in a different month. Events were shut down last March, Collins explained, so the 2020 annual event was held in November.
For the beauty of the area
It was a success, if you count the load of debris that was collected. There were close to 500 volunteers who came out to 32 sites. At the end of the day, 12.6 tons of garbage was removed from the shoreline and river itself.
“It’s pretty much anything you can think of,” Collins said. “Bulky items like car parts and air conditioning units, stuff like that. There are also lots of needles collected. Lots of people dump them into the Tennessee River.”
There are few requirements for those wanting to participate. Collins said they ask people to dress appropriately. That means no flip-flops. The event is held rain or shine so participants might need to bring a rain jacket and water.
Ijams will have what’s needed for the cleanup — trash bags, gloves and trash grabbers. Some sites might require waders; those will be provided, too.
The volume of debris, however, also speaks to the need for more education and awareness when it comes to being good stewards of the environment, Collins said. In the end, it takes everyone working together to make this planet sustainable for generations to come.
Now that people are being vaccinated against COVID-19, Collins expects a great turnout for the 32nd annual River Rescue. She said most people feel comfortable attending an outdoor event where social distancing is possible.
“There are so many people wanting to get outdoors now that the weather is warm,” Collins said. “We are expecting to have higher numbers over last year.”
Ijams Nature Center is at 2915 Island Home Ave., Knoxville. The nature park totals 318 acres and has 12 miles of hiking trails. Most are accessible for bicycles, including the Will Skelton Greenway. There is no cost to hike and explore the terrain.
History of Ijams
Harry Ijams, an illustrator and ornithologist, and his wife, Alice Yoe Ijams, purchased 20 acres of land along the Tennessee River to raise their four daughters. They were nature lovers and created a bird sanctuary on the site. Alice grew flowers and sold them to a local florist. The couple donated part of their land to the Girl Scouts, which created Camp Mary Ijams along the river.
Camp Margaret Townsend in the Smokies was created in part through Ijams and Townsend family ties, according to Ijams’ website. Harry also helped establish the first official campsite on Mount LeConte and uses his talents in art to promote the Smoky Mountains.
The Ijams family property became Ijams Nature Park in 1975 and is a nonprofit. The nature center has grown over the years and is the region’s leading wildlife sanctuary and environmental learning center.
A brighter 2021
Collins said she looks forward to seeing the turnout for this year’s river rescue. Scout groups are signing up along with churches and businesses. This is the largest single-day volunteer effort hosted by Ijams, she said.
Like other organizations, this center was unable to hold other events in 2020, including its popular movie nights. Some garden vendor weekends were canceled as well.
But things are looking brighter in 2021. Collins said the movie nights are coming back along with the Hummingbird Festival. Several plays will come to the center since there is ample outdoor space.
She also has seen an increase in the number of people wanting to volunteer with the many programs offered at Ijams.
“People have been finding ways to get outdoors,” she said. “Our volunteer program has really ramped up because people just want to find excuses to help out and not go stir-crazy.”
