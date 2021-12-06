Barrels quickly filled at Foothills, Sam Houston, Coulter Grove and other Maryville City Schools locations with donated supplies as Giving Tuesday lived up to expectations.
The campaign was held last week with a call going out from the school system’s Family Resource Center of a need for cleaning supplies. FRC told the Maryville City Schools Foundation of its wish list; the MCS Foundation then blasted the message on social media and the school system’s website page. The supplies being asked for — window cleaner, Clorox wipes, dishwashing liquid, toilet paper and toilet bowl cleaner — are given to families in need who have children in Maryville City Schools.
Misty Parker serves as the executive director of Maryville City Schools Foundation. She said her organization works closely with the FRC on this annual project to replenish the shelves with these much-needed items.
“We have Giving Tuesday on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving,” Parker said. “Our board members and the schools’ PTOs all help. We fill the shed at FRC with these products so they are there when needed.”
That shed, she said, is almost bursting at the seams, but by this time next year, the shelves will be near empty again, Parker said.
Giving Tuesday is recognized globally as a way for people around the world to donate their time and money after shopping during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Instead of buying relatives or friends a sweater or shoes, people are asked to consider giving to charity instead. Several nonprofits in Blount County participated this year.
Deb Skyler, director of the FRC, said the purpose of the center is to “remove any barriers to education.” That might mean addressing clothing needs, supplying musical instruments so students can participate in band, or providing food. Housing insecurities are also an issue, so the FRC can assist with rent and utilities as well.
She said this campaign for Giving Tuesday was crucial to families because the cost of such items is so expensive.
“We started doing this four or five years ago because we saw a need,” Skyler said.
While salaries for FRC employees are paid by Maryville City Schools, FRC is primarily operated with donations from businesses and individuals through the Maryville City Schools Foundation. Skyler said when people donate to the MCS Foundation children’s fund, those funds are earmarked to address the needs of children.
When she has gone out on home visits, however, cleaning supplies are at the top of the needs list for many families, she explained. “There is such a need we decided to open it up for everyone to help out.”
MCS Foundation is a nonprofit whose sole purpose is to assist the teachers, administrators and students of Maryville City Schools. It is able to do that through the awarding of grants for special projects and needs.
“The school system is the cake,” Parker explained. “It is a wonderful cake. It’s awesome. We are able to provide more than what the system is able to do. We are the icing on top of the cake, to make things extra special.”
The foundation raises money through Miles 4 Maryville and its Starlight Gala along with an annual appeal.
All three school systems in Blount County have family resource centers, and Skyler said they work together. Some families transition from one system to the other as they move from one location to another.
The centers get referrals from guidance counselors, student resource officers and other school leaders, Skyler said. “We can’t meet with all of the teachers but the guidance counselors do,” she said. Parents also call with referrals, and there is a place on the MCS website to make referrals too.
Giving Tuesday is proof that this community will give generously when a need is present, Skyler said. She reminds people that needs exist 365 days a year. FRC provides food boxes throughout the year, she said.
In addition, her center provides homework help for children housed by Maryville Housing Authority.
“If it’s a barrier, we provide help,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.