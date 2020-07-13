Isaiah 117 House will present the Glow Trot 5K on Aug. 8 at William Blount High School, 219 County Farm Road. The festivities will begin at 7 p.m. with food trucks, firetruck viewing and Zumba. The 1 mile fun walk/run will start at 8 p.m., followed by the 5K at 8:30 p.m. Safety measures will be put in place, which include masks being provided to all volunteers and registrants, staggered start times and pre-packaged post refreshments.
Awards will be presented for Most Glowed Out, Overall 5K, first, second and third place male/female.
Shirts are guaranteed to those who register by July 25. Go to Runsignup.com. Cost is $30 now or $35 after July 25.
Isaiah 117 House is a nonprofit that is building a house in Blount County that will serve as a safe place for children and teens in state custody to spend time before being placed in foster families.
