The Glow Trot 5K/1Mile Walk will be held on Aug. 8 at William Blount High School, with festivities getting underway at 7 p.m. There will be three food trucks, firetruck viewing and Zumba. The 1 Mile fun walk/run will start at 8 p.m., followed by 5K run at 8:30 p.m.
There will be safety measures in place, some which include masks provided to all volunteers and registrants, multiple 5K start times and pre-packaged post refreshments. Awards will be presented for Most Glowed Out, Overall 5K first, second and third placement male/female.
While the in-person 5K race is full, you can sign up to participate virtually until Aug. 8; go to run signup.com for more information. T-shirt and medal are included in the $35 registration and will be mailed out within a week of race day.
This event is a fundraiser for Isaiah 117 House, a nonprofit that is building a home in Blount County that will serve as a safe lace for children to go who are in the process of being placed into foster care by the state. Diamond sponsors include Kenjo, Kenny Jarvis with Farm Bureau and Boyd Foundation.
