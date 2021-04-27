Time available to cook, your family’s preferred dishes, ingredients you have in the pantry — there are plenty of considerations that may limit your options for an at-home menu. Add in a gluten allergy, or simply a desire to avoid it, and it may feel impossible to appease everyone.
However, all it takes is simple ingredient swaps to turn a family favorite into a gluten-free recipe. From pizza at dinnertime to a chocolatey dessert, these dishes offer easy, flavorful ways to make your menu gluten-free.
Creating a gluten-free dinner can be as easy as tweaking some of your loved ones’ favorite meals. Even pizza can offer a gluten-free solution when you rethink the ingredients included.
Satisfy your family’s needs with an option like Toufayan Gluten-Free Wraps in place of traditional crust in this Gluten-Free Barbecue Skillet Pizza. Made from wholesome, all-natural ingredients with no cholesterol or trans fats, these easily foldable wraps are available in four flavors, making them perfect for homemade pizza.
Visit Toufayan.com to find more mealtime solutions.
Going gluten-free isn’t just for meals from breakfast to dinner — you can cut gluten from delicious desserts, too.
The Cookie Brownie Supreme calls for layers of cookie dough, cookies and brownies for a taste bud tempting way to round out a meal with those you love. One of the key ingredients is Goodie Girl Chocolate Creme Sandwich Cookies, made with real cocoa and a sweet cream filling between two chocolate wafers. They’re made without artificial flavors, colors or preservatives for a gluten-free, vegan and peanut-free treat.
