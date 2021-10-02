LENOIR CITY — The Brown/Gilliam 4-H Family Legacy Award was recently bestowed for the first time on a Loudon County family.
“It’s quite an honor,” John Goddard, University of Tennessee Extension agent and member of the Goddard family, said. “I was a 4-Her myself growing up.”
The Goddard/Johnson family of Loudon and Hawkins counties has been involved in 4-H for multiple generations, Amy Fellhoelter, UT Extension agent and 4-H Youth Development agent, said. She made the nomination for the state award.
“What a legacy,” Fellhoelter said. “When you think of 4-H in Loudon County, you have to think of this family.”
The award honors 4-H families from Tennessee who have demonstrated consistent leadership, service and involvement in 4-H on the county, region and state levels across several generations.
The Goddard/Johnson family represents four generations of 4-H involvement. Their 4-H legacy began in Hawkins County with Hugh Johnson, whose first 4-H memory is attending 4-H Camp in the 1940s. His wife, Delores, became involved as a 4-H Volunteer Leader when their daughters Paige, Whitney and Kristi joined 4-H.
“Delores has continued to be involved as a volunteer at the county, region and state level over the years,” according to a release announcing the award. “All three of their daughters were both state and national winners in their project areas and entered numerous speech, demonstration and livestock contests. In addition, their daughters assumed numerous regional and state leadership roles. Each of their daughters have also been active in the 4-H program as adults.”
Whitney served on the state 4-H staff in Mississippi, working with the Operation Military Kids program.
The Goddard branch of the family began when Paige Johnson married John Goddard. John is a familiar face in Loudon County, where he has served as a UT Extension agent for more than 30 years.
“During his time here, he has coached numerous 4-H judging teams that have competed and won at the state and national levels,” according to the release. “He has taught countless 4-H’ers how to raise livestock animals, and has taught thousands of 4-H’ers what it takes to deliver a winning 4-H speech and demonstration. Paige Johnson Goddard has served as a 4-H volunteer leader for 40 years, with most of those years of service being in Loudon County. Their children Greer and Gage were both very active in 4-H here in Loudon County. Both received numerous 4-H accolades at the county, region and state level for their project work, skill-a-thon expertise, judging team experiences and leadership roles. Granddaughter Gemma Majors is currently a 4-H Cloverbud who has entered 4-H cow-buddies and sheep pee-wee classes. She looks forward to becoming a full-fledged 4-H’er when old enough.”
The family has made an indelible impression on the state 4-H program but especially in Loudon and Hawkins counties.
“Their legacy is reflected by the many 4-H’ers whose lives they have touched while striving to help youth reach their full potential,” according to the release.
The largest youth organization in the world, 4-H is more than 100 years old with 26 project areas.
“Our job is to develop young adults,” Fellhoelter said.
In Loudon County, 4-H serves about 3,000 fourth- through 12-graders in a typical year.
