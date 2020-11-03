The donations have been coming in daily, in sums of $10 up to $200 for a longtime Blount County educator who is recovering after a heart transplant.
Mary Barto, the homebound teacher for Blount County Schools, had the life-saving surgery on Oct. 29 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. She remains in the hospital and will then be transferred to a hospitality house near the hospital where she will stay for at least a month.
According to Phil Porter, Barto was put on the transplant list just last week.
“A nurse said it was the shortest wait ever for a transplant,” he said. “They put her on the list one day and called her the next. She had four hours to get to Vanderbilt.”
Barto is a two-time cancer survivor. Porter said her heart was weakened due to her cancer treatments and she had grown worse in recent weeks.
To help with medical expenses, a GoFundMe account was set up in Barto’s name, with a $5,000 goal. That was reached and surpassed days ago. it was set up by Mike Crabtree, a retired educator and friend of Barto’s and also Porter, also a retired educator and longtime friend of Barto.
Porter worked with Barto many years ago, first at the special education program at Everett when Everett High School closed down. Then the two went on to teach at Fairview Elementary School, Porter said. Barto left that school and taught at Carpenters Middle School before taking her latest position. Porter was assistant principal at William Blount High School before retiring six and a half years ago. He is now a member of the Blount County Board of Education.
While Barto is recovering in Nashville, she will have friend Ganna Kidd at her side as her caregiver.
As Porter explained, Barto has medical insurance but it will not cover all of her expenses related to her stay in Nashville.
Lots of former students have made donations, Crabtree and Porter said, as well as many of Barto’s colleagues. Some donations have come in from anonymous donors.
“She is a deserving person,” Porter said. “She is one of the nicest people you will ever meet. “I’ve never heard anyone speak a bad word against her.”
Porter remains in contact with Barto’s family. She has four children. Her mother has also been at her side at Vanderbilt.
