It’s taken 200 years, but the original charter for New Providence Lodge F&AM in Maryville has been reinstated, effective March 22.
Moving forward, it will again be New Providence Lodge No. 48 F&AM, replacing the former charter No. 128.
A ceremony held April 14 made it official. The old charter was removed from the wall, replaced by one with the original founding number.
In attendance at the brief ceremony were Chaplain Ed Guffey, District Chairman Mike Weems, Marshal Jim Pemberton and lodge members Walt King, Ed Cherry and Duncan V. Crawford. Crawford is the son of the late John Crawford, who was former grand master of the Grand Lodge of Tennessee and a prominent citizen of Maryville for many years.
Original eight
Crawford gave a history of the lodge, explaining when New Providence got its first charter and how it later became No. 128.
“In 1823, some Blount County masons petitioned the Grand Lodge of Tennessee for the establishment in Maryville of a lodge by the name of New Providence No. 48, and the charter was issued by Andrew Jackson, the grand master. Records show that in 1824, the lodge had eight members and by 1827, 17 members.”
Crawford explained that an anti-masonic movement swept the country beginning in 1826 and hundreds of lodges closed.
“In fact, by 1840, only two lodges remained active in East Tennessee, the lodge in Athens and one in Madisonville,” Crawford reported.
A new charter was issued by the Grand Lodge of Tennessee to seven master masons in Maryville in 1846; it was named New Providence Lodge 128, Crawford said. The new lodge thrived until the Civil War, he said, when it ceased to be active until the end of the war.
Civil War casualty
“During the war, the masons’ building on Main Street was used by soldiers of both the Union and Confederate armies, and the soldiers left the building in poor condition and its contents in disarray.”
Then in 1866, J.L.Wooden, a surgeon in the U.S. Army, contacted the grand secretary of the Grand Lodge of Tennessee to report that he had found the original charter of New Providence Lodge No. 48. His letter stated the charter was “torn in twain and trodden underfoot in the hall of said lodge.” Wooden said he took the charter home with him with the intention of returning it to the Grand Lodge of Tennessee.
But, Wooden loaned it out to the editor of The Masonic Review, Crawford said. It was misplaced, never arriving in Nashville.
Both original charters for No. 48 and No. 128 were lost or destroyed in the war, Cherry explained. A replacement charter for No. 128 was issued in 1866.
“That document being in bad shape and hard to read, our current members petitioned the Grand Lodge for a new charter with the original No. 48,” Cherry said.
Mark Bennett, Cherry and others worked for several months to get the approval. Many didn’t think it would happen, these lodge members said. Their diligence paid off.
“So here we are today, exactly 200 years later, with the Grand Lodge of Tennessee having restored this lodge to its original designation as New Providence Lodge No. 48 and issuing us a new charter to replace the one which was issued in 1823 and lost following the Civil War,” Crawford told those present.
A painting of Andrew Jackson was presented to the lodge by King. As grand master, Jackson chartered four Tennessee lodges in 1823, No. 46, 47, 48 and 49 , Cherry pointed out. New Providence Lodge No. 48 included Samuel Pride, the first mayor of Maryville.
“The picture is now hanging over the entry door to emphasize our volunteering to serve and to honor his founding of the first masonic lodge in Blount County,” Cherry explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.