As a Blount County musician-for-hire, Chad Silence knows the importance of skills and presentation.
As the new owner of Legend’s Cuts Maryville, a barbershop that has just opened on West Broadway Avenue in Maryville, he knows attention to those same details will only build the business.
Silence just recently bought out the former owner, Angie Boruff, and brought her onboard at the new location. The others working with these two include Sandra Bailey, Amy Thompson, Jessica Hall, Cassie Landreth, Caleb West and Destiny Pollard.
Formerly called Legends Custom Cuts, the barbershop has a new name and is seeking to add to its clientele. Silence said he hopes the new location will help.
The biggest reason for the move, the owner said, was because of the lack of parking for customers at the former location on East Broadway Avenue. Getting seen was another.
“We now have road frontage,” Silence explained. “We have gone from 1,200 cars driving by in a day to 100,000 per day.”
The new location on West Broadway is just past Weigel’s in a row of shops that includes a bed store and martial arts school.
This is Silence’s first barbershop ownership, but he’s been in the business of making other people look good for 15 years. He used to manage the Paul Mitchell School in Knoxville and had his own shear-sharpening business.
He has called Blount County home for several years, moving here as a 14-year-old. Before that Silence lived in West Virginia; his family resides in Indiana.
Now he operates this shop in a busy part of Maryville with eight employees, including himself. The shop is open six days a week.
Every person he has hired has worked with Silence before, many at the former Legends. West was a student of Silence’s at Paul Mitchell. This business owner said he knows the shop is only as good as those behind the scissors and razors.
“I would trust any of them to cut my hair,” he said.
Because he is a musician (bassist and guitarist), Silence knows the local scene and has gained some of them as clients at the barbershop. He said he has listened to what they want out of a hair-cutting experience.
All about the customer
For some men, they want to be served by a shop whose goal is to get them in the chair and out as soon as possible; no small talk needed or wanted.
But for others, a more salon-like experience is preferred. Silence said Legend’s can please both.
He said he loves to get customers who think they don’t want comfort and conversation, just to change their way of thinking. There are the no-frills barbershops where men have been gathering for decades to grab a trim and discuss the news of the day. Then there are those high-end places that can charge men $35 for a haircut. Silence said he wants to take the middle ground, mostly catering to the working class.
He has a big place in his heart for the military and law enforcement and has established them as customers. Silence said he lets his military clients pay whatever amount they feel comfortable with.
His dream is to be able to start a franchise.
In addition to playing bass and guitar for several other local bands, Silence is a member of a band called Jagger Lane. He said the music scene is slowly getting back into the swing of things. He has been playing in outdoor venues.
Being on stage for 20 years as an entertainer has helped Silence hone his skills as a business owner. He feels comfortable as a communicator and wants clients to enjoy the experience, not just be one more body in the door. He said Legend’s Cuts Maryville has only been open for less than two weeks, and new customers are showing up.
And while it is mostly men who come to Legend’s, Silence said women are certainly welcome. “We will take anybody who walks in the door,” he said. “This is a safe place.”
It is a walk-in shop. Customers can’t sit inside and wait because of the coronavirus pandemic, so they put their name on the board outside. Silence and his staff call the clients when it’s their time in the chair.
It was right around the time the virus hit that Silence was in the process of getting his business open. It was delayed as shops had to close for weeks, but clientele is building. There are lots of barbershops and salons in Blount County, Silence said, but there are enough customers to go around.
